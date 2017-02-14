Gov't Official: 65% Of Businesses Got Hit By Cyber Attacks Last Year
A significant percentage of large businesses were hit by a cyber attack in the last year, Britain's treasury chief Philip Hammond said Tuesday. Hammond said cyber hackers attacked 65 percent of big businesses over the last year.
