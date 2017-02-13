Forget the network perimeter, say security vendors
What if all your company's computers and applications were connected directly to the Internet? That was the assumption behind BeyondCorp, a new model for network security that Google proposed back in 2014, and it's one that's starting to get some attention from networking and security vendors. Enterprises have moved beyond the traditional workspace in recent years, allowing employees to work remotely by using their personal devices and accessing apps in private or public clouds.
