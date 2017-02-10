Foreign hacker gets 8 years in $55 mi...

Foreign hacker gets 8 years in $55 million US scam case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

A prolific foreign hacker behind sophisticated cyberattacks that netted an estimated $55 million was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison in rare win for law enforcement officials who have identified, but failed to arrest, hundreds of others like him. Prosecutors in federal court in Brooklyn had sought up to 14 years behind bars for Ercan Findikoglu, a Russian-speaking Turkish national so skilled with computers that he tracked the sprawling international heist in real-time to make sure a small army of thieves wouldn't cheat him out of his share of the proceeds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... 18 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Feb 8 zio-media cabal 125
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 8 David 704
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan 18 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan 16 martin 1
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Jan '17 The official line 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,893 • Total comments across all topics: 278,775,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC