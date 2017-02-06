Dozens of iOS apps fail to secure users' data, researcher says

The developers have misconfigured the apps to accept invalid TLS certificates, says the maker of a tool to detect app vulnerabilities Dozens of iOS apps that are supposed to be encrypting their users' data don't do it properly, according to a security researcher. Will Strafach, CEO of Sudo Security Group, said he found 76 iOS apps that are vulnerable to an attack that can intercept protected data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.