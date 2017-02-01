Dido Harding will leave her position at TalkTalk in May

Ms Harding said: "After seven extraordinary and fulfilling years, during which we have transformed TalkTalk's customer experience and laid the foundations for long-term growth, I've decided it's time for me to start handing over the reins at TalkTalk and focus more on my activities in public service. "I am very proud to be handing over to the next generation of TalkTalk leadership who, together with Charles, have played such an integral part in the success of the business to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.