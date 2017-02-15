Deception Technology Market Worth 2.09 Billion USD by 2021

According to a new market research report " Deception Technology Market by Component ), Deception Stack , Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market estimated to grow from Browse 78 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 146 P ages and in-depth TOC on " Deception Technology Market " Deception technology helps organizations to protect networks, endpoints, and devices from various malicious attacks, sophisticated cybercriminals, ransomwares, and Advanced Persistent Threats .

