Days before inauguration, hackers breached D.C. traffic and security cameras

19 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

CBS News learned on Wednesday night of a security threat to the president's inauguration last month. Hackers managed to disable much of the vast network of security cameras in Washington, D.C., and hold them for ransom.

