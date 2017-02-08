Days before inauguration, hackers breached D.C. traffic and security cameras
CBS News learned on Wednesday night of a security threat to the president's inauguration last month. Hackers managed to disable much of the vast network of security cameras in Washington, D.C., and hold them for ransom.
