Danes see Russia as a 'leader' with '...

Danes see Russia as a 'leader' with 'advanced capabilities'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Denmark's cybersecurity agency sees Russia as "a leader" when it comes to hacking, saying that the country has for "a long time invested intensively in its cyber capabilities." The Danish position is similar to that reached by others in the Nordic region where national security agencies recently have pointed fingers at Russia for illicit online activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Wed zio-media cabal 125
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed David 704
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan 18 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan 16 martin 1
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Jan 9 The official line 1
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange Jan '17 I voted for Trump 34
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,712,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC