Cybersecurity alliance promoting intel-sharing seeks to expand
Hackers have probably had a harder time slipping past your security software, thanks to an alliance between some of the top vendors in the industry. The Cyber Threat Alliance , a group of security firms that often compete, says its efforts to share intelligence on the latest hacking threats have been paying off.
