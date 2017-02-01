Cyber attack hits Xbox and Playstation, details of 2.5 million gamers hacked
The personal details of 2.5 million Playstation and Xbox users have been leaked following a hack on forums XBOX360 ISO and PSP ISO. The attack is thought to have actually taken place in September 2015, with disclosure of the hack only surfacing due, perhaps, to the original thieves having exhausted the use of the stolen data.
