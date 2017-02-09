.com | US teen admits Brussels airport cyber attack

.com | US teen admits Brussels airpor...

12 hrs ago

Belgian investigators have traced a cyber attack targeting Brussels Airport hours after last year's suicide bombings to a teenager in the United States who had no terror links, prosecutors said on Thursday. FBI agents questioned a 14-year-old boy from the US city of Pittsburgh, who admitted trying to hack Zaventem Airport's website and computer system in March 2016, they said.

