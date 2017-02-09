.com | US teen admits Brussels airport cyber attack
Belgian investigators have traced a cyber attack targeting Brussels Airport hours after last year's suicide bombings to a teenager in the United States who had no terror links, prosecutors said on Thursday. FBI agents questioned a 14-year-old boy from the US city of Pittsburgh, who admitted trying to hack Zaventem Airport's website and computer system in March 2016, they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Wed
|zio-media cabal
|125
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|David
|704
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan '17
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan '17
|I voted for Trump
|34
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC