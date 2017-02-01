Cisco patches critical flaw in Prime Home device management server
Cisco Systems has fixed a critical vulnerability that could allow hackers to take over servers used by telecommunications providers to remotely manage customer equipment such as routers. The vulnerability affects Cisco Prime Home, an automated configuration server that communicates with subscriber devices using the TR-069 protocol.
