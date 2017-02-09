Belgium investigates failed cyber attack after airport bombing
Feb 9 Belgian prosecutors on Thursday said they are investigating a cyber attack on Brussels airport's website the night after it was bombed by Islamists, following an admission by a U.S. youth that he had targeted the website remotely. While they said his bid was not motivated by Islamic extremism and failed to disable the airport's website, the investigation shows how Belgian authorities are cooperating with U.S. counterparts to investigate the attacks last March.
