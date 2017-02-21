Barclays customers left unable to use...

Barclays customers left unable to use cards after - technical difficulties'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

The problem was not down to a cyber attack but because of issues with the bank's own systems, the company announced on Twitter. We're still experiencing issues affecting Barclays Debit Card and ATM transactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 8 hr emerald 709
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri About time 126
News Social engineering. What is it and how to preve... Thu Meanwhile 1
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Feb 13 Christsharian Law 1
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Feb 10 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan '17 hacker here 11
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC