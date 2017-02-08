Austrian parliament says Turkish hackers claim cyber-attack
The Austrian parliament said on Feb. 7 that a Turkish hackers' group had claimed responsibility for a cyber-attack that brought down its website for 20 minutes this weekend. Aslan Neferler Tim , or Lion Soldiers Team, whose website says it defends the homeland, Islam, the nation and flag, without any party political links, claimed the attack, a parliamentary spokeswoman said, Reuters reported.
