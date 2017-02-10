Arby's warns of data breach affecting...

Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 customers

Arby's says a data breach may have affected nearly 355,000 customers between October 25 of last year and January 19. The company says a data breach may have affected nearly 355,000 customers between October 25 of last year and January 19. The malware allows hackers to steal data as a credit or debit card is swiped at the cash register, similar to breaches that have occurred at Target and Home Depot in the past.

wichita-rick

"Hippie Single DAD, vet, Honest"

Since: Apr 11

27,055

Steamboat Sprgs Colorado

#1 7 hrs ago
The dirty Mal-ware was spotted by Sal-monella in their kitchens ,Butt the people who caught will be easy to find, they are all in the bathroom:( Rick
Rubio s Foam Partays

Philadelphia, PA

#2 3 hrs ago
What will kill you first? Having the credit card, dealing with the credit card breach, or the Arby's cuisine?

