Alleged Russian Hacker With Ties To 'Notorious Cybercriminals' Arrested In LA

Law enforcement authorities in Los Angeles have arrested a Russian-born individual on charges that he stole money from thousands of U.S. bank accounts in a cybercrime career dating back to at least 2008. In court papers filed in connection with the February 1 arrest, prosecuting attorneys described Alexander Tverdokhlebov as a well-connected member of several elite Russian-speaking cybercrime forums engaged in extensive money laundering services, selling stolen personal data, and malware tools.

