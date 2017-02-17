A.I. faces hype, skepticism at RSA cy...

A.I. faces hype, skepticism at RSA cybersecurity show

Read more: InfoWorld

Vendors at this week's RSA cybersecurity show in San Francisco are pushing artificial intelligence and machine learning as the new way to detect the latest threats, but RSA CTO Zulfikar Ramzan is giving visitors a reality check. "I think [the technology] moves the needle," he said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

