9 popular Android car apps vulnerable to hackers, putting owners at risk
As we tumble headlong into the Era of the Connected Car, one thing engineers are struggling to address is the possibility that evildoers might hack our cars' burgeoning networks. Unfortunately, a new report suggests that automakers have left open a fairly large back door for the bad guys--a back door that could, quite literally, allow hackers into cars.
