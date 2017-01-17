WSJ/NBC News Poll: Half of Americans ...

WSJ/NBC News Poll: Half of Americans Believe Russia Hacked Election, Few Think It Mattered

15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Half of Americans think the Russian government interfered with the 2016 election by hacking into Democratic Party computers, though a much smaller number believe it affected the outcome of the race, a new poll shows. The Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey released Tuesday showed 51 percent of respondents said they believe Russia meddled in the election through hacking, while 36 percent disagreed.

