White Hat Hacker Launches Public Supp...

White Hat Hacker Launches Public Support Site

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Dark Reading

A community platform to create cybersecurity awareness has been launched by security researcher Claudio Guarnieri, who has given it the name "Security Without Borders," Motherboard reports. Announcing this at Chaos Communication Congress hacking festival in Hamburg on December 28, Guarnieri says the website's goal is to allow white hat hackers to help targets and potential victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dark Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue miesha 696
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Dec 31 RustyS 29
Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone? Dec 27 joec888 1
Give advise please Dec 22 Garry 1
News Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me... Dec 18 AmyB 1
News US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam... Dec 17 com 1
News 'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put... Dec 17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,238

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC