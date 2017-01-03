White Hat Hacker Launches Public Support Site
A community platform to create cybersecurity awareness has been launched by security researcher Claudio Guarnieri, who has given it the name "Security Without Borders," Motherboard reports. Announcing this at Chaos Communication Congress hacking festival in Hamburg on December 28, Guarnieri says the website's goal is to allow white hat hackers to help targets and potential victims.
