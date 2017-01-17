Whipps Cross Hospital trust hit by cyber attack
A backlog of medical results are still being processed by Barts Health Trust after it was hit by a cyber attack. England's biggest NHS trust, which runs Whipps Cross Hospital, in Leytonstone, which serves Wanstead and Woodford, and four others, clarified the attack was caused by Trojan malware and not a demand-for-money attack known as ransomware in a statement today.
Read more at Ilford Recorder.
