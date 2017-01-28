WashPost: Hackers Tapped DC Police Cameras Before Inauguration
Hackers used ransomware to infect 70 percent of the storage devices used to record data from Washington D.C.'s police surveillance cameras just eight days before Inauguration Day, keeping the department's cameras from being able to record between January 12-15, the city's technology office and police department reported Friday. According to Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham, police worked with the D.C. Office of the Chief Technology Officer [OCTO], and there was no "significant impact" overall from the attack, reports The Washington Post.
