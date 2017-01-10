US warns of unusual cybersecurity flaw in heart devices
This Wednesday, July 22, 2015, file photo shows St. Jude Medical corporate headquarters, in Little Canada, Minn., just north of St. Paul. The Homeland Security Department is warning the public about an unusual cybersecurity flaw for one manufacturer's implantable heart devices that could allow hackers to remotely take control of a person's defibrillator or pacemaker.
