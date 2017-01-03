Uncertainty clouds debate on Russia's suspected role in election hacks
Last week, the U.S. punished Russia, claiming the country's cyberspies hacked Democratic groups and figures during the election season. However, missing from last week's announcement was any new evidence -- or a smoking gun -- proving the Kremlin's involvement.
