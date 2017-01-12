Ukraine power cut: Investigation concludes cyber attack was to blame
An investigation into a freak power outage in Ukraine in December has concluded that the cause was a cyber attack, as originally suspected. The outage left people in parts of Kyiv without power for just over an hour.
