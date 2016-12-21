Ukraine hit by 6,500 hack attacks, sees Russian 'cyberwar'
There are 1 comment on the DNA India story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ukraine hit by 6,500 hack attacks, sees Russian 'cyberwar'.
Hackers have targeted Ukrainian state institutions about 6,500 times in the past two months, including incidents that showed Russian security services were waging a cyberwar against the country, President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday. In December, Ukraine suffered attacks on its finance and defence ministries and the State Treasury that allocates cash to government institutions.
#1 45 min ago
Apes
