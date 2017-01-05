U.S. spy chief "even more resolute" on Russia cyber attack
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told Congress he was ''even more resolute'' in his belief that Russia staged cyber attacks on Democrats in the 2016 election campaign. Rough Cut .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|5 hr
|vhffhjvdzhj
|27
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|demarco
|697
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC