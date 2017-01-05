U.S. spy chief "even more resolute" o...

U.S. spy chief "even more resolute" on Russia cyber attack

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told Congress he was ''even more resolute'' in his belief that Russia staged cyber attacks on Democrats in the 2016 election campaign. Rough Cut .

