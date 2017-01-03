U.S. Intel: Russia hacked GOP groups during election
Democratic groups and figures weren't the only ones targeted in Russia's suspected campaign to influence last year's U.S. election. Russian cyberspies also targeted computers from state-level Republican groups and stole information from local voter registration records, FBI director James Comey said.
