Trump's effort to end era where US is 'hacked by everybody'
The incoming Trump administration has promised to create a brand new "hacking defense" policy to protect the federal government and American companies. "The United States is hacked by everybody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 7
|Annita
|699
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC