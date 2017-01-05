Trump voices new doubts about Russian...

Trump voices new doubts about Russian efforts to sway U.S. vote

President-elect Donald Trump voiced new doubts on Wednesday that Russian hackers attempted to influence the U.S. election on his behalf, accusing Democrats of lax security and saying WikiLeaks had denied Moscow was behind the documents it made public. Trump, in a spate of notes on Twitter, continued to raise questions about the findings by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia was behind a series of leaks that embarrassed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign ahead of the Nov. 8 vote.

Chicago, IL

