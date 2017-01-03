Trump: Only 'stupid' people, fools oppose better Russia ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered ... . The first page of the Joint Analysis Report narrative by the Department of Homeland Security and federal Bureau of Investigation and released on Dec. 29, 2016, is photographed in Washington, Jan. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|5 hr
|Retribution
|33
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|16 hr
|Annita
|699
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC