The crucial election question is the one that can't be answered
There are 3 comments on the The Washington Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled The crucial election question is the one that can't be answered. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Republicans can argue until their last breath that Trump objectors are sore losers, but isn't more at stake than "mere politics"? This phrase has been rendered quaint by such serious issues as Russian hackers apparently trying to tilt the election toward Donald Trump; the FBI's possibly politically motivated practices; Trump's initial resistance to the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community; Trump's refusal to release tax records, which might mollify concerns about his relationship with Russia. These aren't partisan issues, or shouldn't be, as evidenced by the Justice Department inspector general's decision to investigate how FBI Director James B. Comey handled the probe of Hillary Clinton's email and private server.
#1 17 hrs ago
Here's the crucial answer. Six more days and this sorry ass Democrat President is gonzo, dog. So go cry in your Starbucks latte.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,454
Paris
#3 7 hrs ago
The crucial election question is.......Why isn't Hillary charged for..........
1. Perjury
2. Disclosing Top Secret Information
3. Money Laundering
4. Extortion
5. Tax Evasion
#6 27 min ago
Because:
1. Ill Duce Trump (lately) said he would not appoint a Special Prosecutor to put her in jail.
2. You are a stupid, vacuous liar.
