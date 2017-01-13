There are on the The Washington Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled The crucial election question is the one that can't be answered. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Republicans can argue until their last breath that Trump objectors are sore losers, but isn't more at stake than "mere politics"? This phrase has been rendered quaint by such serious issues as Russian hackers apparently trying to tilt the election toward Donald Trump; the FBI's possibly politically motivated practices; Trump's initial resistance to the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community; Trump's refusal to release tax records, which might mollify concerns about his relationship with Russia. These aren't partisan issues, or shouldn't be, as evidenced by the Justice Department inspector general's decision to investigate how FBI Director James B. Comey handled the probe of Hillary Clinton's email and private server.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.