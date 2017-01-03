Terrifying moment a blonde woman attacks two innocent 7-Eleven...
Terrifying moment a blonde woman attacks two innocent 7-Eleven customers with an AXE in savage assault - before calmly walking away Sharon Hacker, 43, suffered fractured skull while Benjamin Rimmer, 32, has a serious head injury and is still in hospital It could be any night in a suburban 7-Eleven store - as CCTV shows customers queuing for milk and wandering though the aisles. But this is Enmore, in Sydney's inner west, on Saturday night - and two customers are about to be hacked in the head in a brutal and seemingly random attack.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|16 hr
|Retribution
|33
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Annita
|699
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
