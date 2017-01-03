Terrifying moment a blonde woman atta...

Terrifying moment a blonde woman attacks two innocent 7-Eleven...

35 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Terrifying moment a blonde woman attacks two innocent 7-Eleven customers with an AXE in savage assault - before calmly walking away Sharon Hacker, 43, suffered fractured skull while Benjamin Rimmer, 32, has a serious head injury and is still in hospital It could be any night in a suburban 7-Eleven store - as CCTV shows customers queuing for milk and wandering though the aisles. But this is Enmore, in Sydney's inner west, on Saturday night - and two customers are about to be hacked in the head in a brutal and seemingly random attack.

