Suspected NSA tool hackers dump more ...

Suspected NSA tool hackers dump more cyberweapons in farewell

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

The hacking group that stole cyberweapons suspected to be from the U.S. National Security Agency is signing off -- but not before releasing another arsenal of tools that appear designed to spy on Windows systems. On Thursday, the Shadow Brokers dumped them online after an attempt to sell these and other supposedly Windows and Unix hacking tools for bitcoin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Jan 9 The official line 1
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange Jan 9 I voted for Trump 34
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 7 Annita 699
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Dec 31 RustyS 29
Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone? Dec 27 joec888 1
Give advise please Dec 22 Garry 1
News Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me... Dec 18 AmyB 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC