Study: Hackers Say Mass Surveillance Is Cybersecurity's No. 1 Threat In 2017

As the Russian hacking scandal of the U.S. election continues to gain traction in Washington, more questions are being raised about the future of cybersecurity and how businesses and citizens can ensure their information stays out of malicious hands. According to a new survey , the most likely cybersecurity threat to happen in the near future is massive surveillance conducted by a domestic or foreign government.

