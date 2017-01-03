Students mine data to find where unfa...

Students mine data to find where unfaithful husbands live

Read more: The Miami Herald

Michael Chohaney and Kimberly Panozzo used the data, retrievable online after hackers swiped it last year from the website Ashley Madison, to map areas of the United States with the most unfaithful husbands. The result was a first-of-its-kind geographical look at internet-facilitated infidelity, and serves as a warning to the wives of affluent Fairfield County, Connecticut, home to tony Greenwich and Stamford.

Chicago, IL

