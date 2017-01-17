St. Louis' public library hacked for ransom
Hackers have infected every public computer in the St. Louis Public Library system, stopping all book borrowing and cutting off internet access to those who rely on it for computers. This form of attack renders computers unusable -- unless victims are willing to pay an extortion fee and obtain a key to unlock the machines.
