Spain arrests Russian bank-account hacker wanted by FBI
Spain has arrested a 32-year-old Russian computer programmer at Barcelona airport who is alleged to have designed and used software to steal bank account details from banks and individuals, Spanish police said on Friday. Working with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation , the man, named Lisov, was arrested by Spanish police on Jan. 13 as he waited to take a flight to another European country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 16
|Phillip
|701
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|10
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC