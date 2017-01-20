Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
Malware associated with Russian hackers was found on a computer belonging to a utility company in Vermont, according to the company. After being alerted last night by the Department of Homeland Security about malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, Russia's hacking campaign against U.S. political institutions, Burlington Electric Department performed a scan, the utility said in a statement.
