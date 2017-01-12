Rudy Giuliani is an absurd choice to ...

Rudy Giuliani is an absurd choice to defend the US from hackers

At Donald Trump's now-notorious press conference on Tuesday, lost amidst his threats to news organizations and denunciations of his enemies, the president-elect claimed he would soon assemble "some of the greatest computer minds anywhere in the world" to tackle the US government's cybersecurity problem. On Thursday, he went the opposite route instead and hired Rudy Giuliani .

