Rogue tweeters in government could be prosecuted as hackers

This photo shows a Twitter post from the National Park Service's Redwoods National Park account, noting that redwood groves are nature's No. 1 carbon sink, which capture greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming Legal experts say the Justice Department could prosecute tweets from federal agency accounts by unauthorized users under federal hacking laws.

