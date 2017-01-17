Reminder: Your Passwords Are Still Te...

Reminder: Your Passwords Are Still Terrible

16 hrs ago Read more: PC Magazine

Though security experts have been warning us since forever that passwords like "123456" and "password" are incredibly insecure, many people continue to use them, according to new data from Keeper Security, which makes password management software. The company analyzed 10 million passwords that became public via data breaches in 2016 and found that nearly 17 percent of users are protecting their accounts with "123456," which Keeper ranked as the most common password of 2016.

