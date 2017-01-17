Reminder: Your Passwords Are Still Terrible
Though security experts have been warning us since forever that passwords like "123456" and "password" are incredibly insecure, many people continue to use them, according to new data from Keeper Security, which makes password management software. The company analyzed 10 million passwords that became public via data breaches in 2016 and found that nearly 17 percent of users are protecting their accounts with "123456," which Keeper ranked as the most common password of 2016.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|3 min
|hacker here
|11
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Phillip
|701
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Mon
|martin
|1
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|10
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
