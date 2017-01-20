Ransomware locked hotel out of its electronic key lock system
A 4-star hotel in the Austrian Alps, the Romantik Seehotel Jaegerwirt , admitted to bowing to extortion after ransomware locked up the computer running the hotel's electronic key lock system. This was not the first time that cyber thugs attacked the hotel.
