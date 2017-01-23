Ransomware Attack Paralyzes St. Louis Libraries
Libraries in St Louis have been brought to a standstill after computers in all the city's libraries were infected with ransomware, a particularly virulent form of computer virus used to extort money from victims. Hackers are demanding $35,000 to restore the system after the cyberattack, which affected 700 computers across the Missouri city's 16 public libraries.
