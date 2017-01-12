Professionally designed ransomware Spora might be the next big thing
Security researchers have found a new ransomware program dubbed Spora that can perform strong offline file encryption and brings several 'innovations' to the ransom payment model. The malware has targeted Russian-speaking users so far, but its authors have also created an English version of their decryption portal, suggesting they will likely expand their attacks to other countries soon.
