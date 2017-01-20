Police lost 8 years of evidence in ra...

Police lost 8 years of evidence in ransomware attack

Police in Cockrell Hill , a community in southwest Dallas, admitted to losing digital evidence from as far back as 2009 after the department's server was compromised with ransomware. Cockrell Hill Police Department Chief Stephen Barlag said , "As a result, all bodycam video, some photos, some in-car video, and some police department surveillance video were lost."

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,193 • Total comments across all topics: 278,400,055

