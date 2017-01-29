OurMine just hacked a bunch of WWE accounts
Notorious hacker group OurMine is back at it, hacking social media profiles to let the world know just how easy it can be to get inside an account. Several Twitter accounts affiliated with WWE, including those of WWE Universe, WWE NXT, wrestler and celebrity John Cena, WrestleMania, WWE Network and Summer Slam were hacked Saturday with the group OurMine claiming responsibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|10 hr
|Pessimistic1
|25
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|me like good hax
|703
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC