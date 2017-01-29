OurMine just hacked a bunch of WWE ac...

OurMine just hacked a bunch of WWE accounts

Mashable

Notorious hacker group OurMine is back at it, hacking social media profiles to let the world know just how easy it can be to get inside an account. Several Twitter accounts affiliated with WWE, including those of WWE Universe, WWE NXT, wrestler and celebrity John Cena, WrestleMania, WWE Network and Summer Slam were hacked Saturday with the group OurMine claiming responsibility.

Chicago, IL

