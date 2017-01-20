NY Attorney General Schneiderman Settles Data Breach Investigation
New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced a settlement with Acer Service Corporation relating to the NYSAG's investigation of a breach of Acer's data. The data breach, first reported in June, 2016, involved data for over 35,000 customers throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 2,250 customers who resided in New York.
