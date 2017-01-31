NHS trusts vulnerable to cyber attack...

NHS trusts vulnerable to cyber attack due to irregular app testing

Many NHS trusts are failing to scan internal apps for security-related defects or scan web perimeter apps regularly, potentially exposing patient data to cyber breaches Nearly half of NHS trusts scan internal apps for security-related defects only once a year, a freedom of information request by code scanning firm Veracode has revealed.

